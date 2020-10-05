After Talladega Heartbreak, Matt DiBenedetto’s NASCAR Future Still Unclear

Matt DiBenedetto can’t catch a break.

The easy-to-root for NASCAR driver seemingly finished second Sunday in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. But DiBenedetto was dropped to 21st after being handed a post-race penalty for forcing William Byron out of bounds on the final lap of the fifth NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

Take a look at the last lap, which saw Denny Hamlin take the checkered flag:

DiBenedetto has been a name to watch during NASCAR’s silly season. Despite posting strong numbers in average equipment for Wood Brothers Racing, DiBenedetto has not yet been re-signed by the team.

Understandably frustrated, the 29-year-old addressed his situation in a tweet after Sunday’s race.

Thank you Paige! I’m hoping for the best. There are a few different groups involved in the decision making process but I hope they keep me in the 21 to win many races together! Stressful times 😓 https://t.co/REfcVKEMqN — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) October 5, 2020

It’s possible to interpret DiBenedetto’s tweet as a positive one, as it might suggest rumors of Austin Cindric replacing him in the No. 21 are not set in stone.

DiBenedetto still hasn’t won a Cup race but has 19 top 10 finishes over his six-year career.

