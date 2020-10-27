Borussia Monchengladbach Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Real Madrid must beat Borussia Monchengladbach in order to prove it has bounced back.

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Real Madrid on Tuesday at Borussia-Park in their second UEFA Champions League Group B game. Gladbach is tied for second place in Group B, following its draw with Inter Milan in their opener. Shakhtar Donetsk upset Real Madrid last week, but Los Blancos spectacularly stopped their slide last weekend by beating Barcelona in El Clasico. Real Madrid now seeks to improve its European standing with a win in Germany.

Here’s when and how to watch Borussia Monchengladbach versus Real Madrid.:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images