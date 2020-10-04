Patriots-Chiefs Time: When Teams Reportedly Will Kick Off Monday Night

UPDATE (11:04 A.M. ET): Here’s the precise time the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs plan to kick off Monday night, according to Adam Schefter:
ORIGINAL STORY: Clear your Monday night schedule, Patriots fans.
New England reportedly will play in Kansas City against the Chiefs on Monday night barring any additional positive COVID-19 cases, according to multiple reports. The Week 4 game was postponed from Sunday, its original date, after Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu (Chiefs practice squad quarterback) returned positive tests early in the weekend. Both teams reportedly have returned all negative tests since.
So, when will the Patriots and Chiefs kick off?
Patriots players were told to prepare for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
However, The Washington Post’s Mark Maske offered something a bit more vague, only reporting the game would take place sometime before the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers’ scheduled 8:15 p.m. start time.
Here's his report:
The Patriots’ currently plan reportedly is to fly to Kansas City on Monday morning, something the NFL typically does not allow.
