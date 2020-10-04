Patriots-Chiefs Time: When Teams Reportedly Will Kick Off Monday Night

UPDATE (11:04 A.M. ET): Here’s the precise time the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs plan to kick off Monday night, according to Adam Schefter:

Patriots-Chiefs will kick off at 7:05 ET with full telecast on Monday night on CBS; Falcons-Packers kicks off at 8:50 et, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: Clear your Monday night schedule, Patriots fans.

New England reportedly will play in Kansas City against the Chiefs on Monday night barring any additional positive COVID-19 cases, according to multiple reports. The Week 4 game was postponed from Sunday, its original date, after Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu (Chiefs practice squad quarterback) returned positive tests early in the weekend. Both teams reportedly have returned all negative tests since.

So, when will the Patriots and Chiefs kick off?