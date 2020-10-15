Rays Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 5 Online, On TV

The Houston Astros will once again attempt to keep their season alive.
A Game 5 has been forced in the American League Championship Series between the Astros and Rays after Houston beat Tampa Bay 4-3 in Game 4 on Wednesday.
Game 5 will take place Thursday night at Petco Park, with first pitch scheduled for just after 5 p.m. ET. John Curtiss will be on the mound for the Rays opposite Luis Garcia
Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Rays Game 5 online:
When: Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:07 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: TBS