Rays Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 5 Online, On TV

The Houston Astros will once again attempt to keep their season alive.

A Game 5 has been forced in the American League Championship Series between the Astros and Rays after Houston beat Tampa Bay 4-3 in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Game 5 will take place Thursday night at Petco Park, with first pitch scheduled for just after 5 p.m. ET. John Curtiss will be on the mound for the Rays opposite Luis Garcia

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Rays Game 5 online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images