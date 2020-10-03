Cardinals Hall Of Fame Pitcher Bob Gibson Died After Battle With Cancer

The Major League Baseball world lost a legend Friday.

Bob Gibson, who was one of baseball’s most dominating pitchers during his time, died at the age of 84 after a bout with pancreatic cancer.

St. Louis Cardinals spokesman Brian Bartow confirmed the news.

Gibson spent his entire 17-year career in St. Louis. The right-hander went 251-174 with a 2.91 ERA during his time in the big leagues.

Gibson earned the National League MVP and Cy Young Award in 1968 when he won 22 games and pitched a whopping 13 shutouts.

What’s more, Gibson also threw 255 complete games.

