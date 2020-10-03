Is Torey Krug Or Brad Marchand Taller? David Pastrnak Weighs In

Both Torey Krug and Brad Marchand are listed at 5-foot-9, but is one taller than the other?

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak spent the day hanging out with Krug and did an Instagram Live for his followers. And in keeping the mood light, the topic of Krug and Marchand’s heigh came up.

“Every single day I see them arguing about who’s taller,” Pastrnak said. “It’s actually really tight.”

That’s when Pastrnak read a comment that came through.

“Oh, Mojo says Marchy’s taller,” Pastrnak told Krug.

“Mojo’s a liar,” you can hear Krug say off camera.

See the whole segment below:

"Every single day I see them arguing about who's taller"



David Pastrnak fuels the fire on Instagram live about whether Torey Krug or Brad Marchand is taller😂



(via IG/davidpastrnak) pic.twitter.com/wov7ryngqO — NESN (@NESN) October 2, 2020

Maybe one day this mystery will be solved.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images