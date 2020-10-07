Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Asymptomatic After Positive COVID-19 Test

Stephon Gilmore released a statement Wednesday confirming he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the New England Patriots cornerback said he currently is asymptomatic and that he “followed every protocol.”

Gilmore urged others not to discount the threat the coronavirus poses.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out since hearing about my positive COVID-19 test,” Gilmore wrote. “Your messages aren’t unseen and are greatly appreciated. I’m currently asymptomatic and will take this as it comes. I don’t know what to expect, but my spirit is high because of God. I’ve followed every protocol, yet it happened to me. Please be sure to take this seriously.

“The Gilly Lock is going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue normal activity. Your well wishes and prayers mean the world to me and my family.”

Gilmore, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, tested positive Tuesday, one day after playing every defensive snap in a 26-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He had tested negative for three consecutive days leading up to the game, which was moved from Sunday to Monday after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive late Friday night.

If Gilmore does not develop symptoms, he can rejoin the Patriots once he returns two negative tests separated by 24 hours, or once 10 days have passed since his positive test.

The Patriots, who also placed practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, canceled practice Wednesday and Thursday. They are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images