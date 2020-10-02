CT Sun Analysis: What’s Next For Connecticut In WNBA Offseason?

Things were a bit uncertain for the Connecticut Sun entering the shortened season in 2020.

Sure, the team had reached the WNBA finals in 2019, but the core of that squad was completely shaken up in the offseason that proceeded.

Connecticut entered the Wubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. without three of its starters from the 2019 run. Not to mention Briann January couldn’t join them right away after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

But after starting the season 0-5, the Sun turned things around and qualified for the postseason and made a deep run. DeWanna Bonner and January proved to be a great fit and Brionna Jones stepped up in Jonquel Jones’ absence. Jasmine Thomas improved her offensive production, too, while Alyssa Thomas did Alyssa Thomas things.

In the end, they took league MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces to a five-game series, falling one win short of a second straight Finals berth.

And after a shocking performance like that, you can bet a lot more will be expected from the Sun next year. Though, the roster situation could completely be shaken up again.

Here’s what the offseason looks like for the Sun:

WHO IS LOCKED UP NEXT YEAR?

DeWanna Bonner (with Sun through 2023)

Jonquel Jones (with Sun through 2021)

Briann January (with Sun through 2021)

Kaila Charles (with Sun through 2022)

WHO CAN WALK?

Unrestricted Free Agents:

Alyssa Thomas

Jasmine Thomas

Brionna Jones

Bria Holmes

Natisha Hiedeman

Keleena Mosqueda-Lewis

Theresa Plaisance

Essence Carson

Restricted Free Agents:

Beatrice Mompremier

WHAT DO THE FINANCIALS LOOK LIKE?

With just four players under contract next season, the Sun have a lot of room to play with when negotiating new deals and compiling their roster.

2021 WNBA Salary Cap Max: $1,339,000

Active Roster Cap: $594,396

Total Salaries: $594,396

Actual Cap Max Space: $744,604

Here’s the full breakdown of player salaries and how they contribute to Connecticut’s cap, via Spotrac.

WHAT OTHER PLAYERS WILL BE ON THE MARKET?

It’s unlikely Connecticut re-signs everyone who needs a new deal and returns an identical roster, so let’s take a look at some notable free agents from other teams. (Here is a full list.)

Sue Bird, G — Seattle Storm

Chelsea Gray, G — Los Angeles Sparks

Diana Taurasi, G — Phoenix

Emma Meesseman, F — Washington Mystics

Tina Charles, C — Washington Mystics

Natasha Cloud, G — Washington Mystics

Glory Johnson, F — Atlanta Dream

Danielle Robinson, G — Las Vegas Aves

Candice Dupree, F — Indiana

Chiney Ogqumike, F — Los Angeles Sparks

Nneka Ogqumike, F — Los Angeles Sparks

Candace Parker, F — Los Angeles Sparks

A’ja Wilson, C — Las Vegas Aces (club option)

BIGGEST QUESTION ENTERING 2021

With so much up in the air regarding what lineup Connecticut rolls out in 2021, it’s hard to say what the biggest focus should be this offseason other than bringing back Alyssa Thomas as a main priority.

We feel good about it, though, considering some insight from Bonner back on Sept. 15:

"Mark my words: AT isn't going anywhere." – @DEEBONNER24 on the pending free agent Alyssa Thomas #WNBA — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) September 16, 2020

As for Jasmine, we’re really reading into her postgame comments after the Game 5 loss to Vegas in hopes she’ll stick around, too.

Jasmine Thomas, asked if she has a message for the fanbase, says, "We are right there. We are close. … We are going to win a championship for them." — Doug Bonjour (@DougBonjour) September 30, 2020

Connecticut certainly will want to bring back Brionna Jones, who improved tremendously in a new role this season under head coach and general manager Curt Miller.

After all, it’s the Sun who gave her the opportunity after some time overseas.

“Coming (into the season), I just wanted to prove that I could play here,” Jones said earlier this month, via The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll. “I love playing in Connecticut (and) playing with this team, so I just wanted to prove that I belong here and that I could make an impact.”

With two-consecutive deep playoff runs, something clearly is in the air with the Sun. And with everything they accomplished this season, despite all the adversity they faced, another year with this core group would only add to its potential.

Hopefully, the core contributors buy in for another go.