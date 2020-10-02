French Open Live Stream: Watch Friday’s Day 6 Matches Online

The 2020 French Open will continue Friday at Roland Garros with third-round matches in the men’s and women’s singles competitions headlining the action.

Dominic Thiem versus Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal versus Stefano Travaglia will headline Friday’s men’s singles matches. Elina Svitolina versus Ekaterina Alexandrova and Simona Halep versus Amanda Anisimova are the highest-profile women’s singles matchups in the third round.

Friday’s French Open lineup also includes the second round of the men’s and women’s doubles tournaments.

Here’s when and how to watch Friday’s French Open matches:

When: Friday, Oct. 2, between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: Peacock

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images