Dodgers Have Historic First Inning During NLCS Game 3 Vs. Braves

The Dodgers went into Wednesday’s Game 3 down 2-0, but made sure to make a statement in the first inning.

Los Angeles put up 11 (!) runs in the opening frame of its National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers put together back-to-back home runs as well as a grand slam in the inning.

And according to the FOX broadcast, the 11 runs were the most scored in an inning by any team in Major League Baseball postseason history.

LA must hold on to the lead and win in order to cut its deficit in half.

