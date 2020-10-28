Watch Mookie Betts Blast Home Run To Help Dodgers Win World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are enjoying the luxury of having Mookie Betts on their team, and it was the difference in them finally earning a World Series victory after two failed attempts in 2017 and 2018.

With the prolific right fielder, though, the third time was the charm.

Betts, who started Game 6 with two strikeouts, hit a double in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, and scored the eventual game-winning run later in the frame.

And then, in the bottom of the eighth, Betts led-off the inning by blasting a solo home run 434 feet to center.

Check it out below: