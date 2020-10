You stressed out yet, fantasy football owners?

Between injuries, slow starts and, now, COVID-19 cases, fantasy managers have been forced to adjust on the fly. As if setting your lineup every week wasn’t already difficult enough.

Per usual, many players are banged up heading into Week 4 of the NFL season. As such, it’s important to stay up to date on who’s in and who’s out before kickoff.

Keep it here for all your pertinent fantasy injury updates:

From @NFLGameDay: #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is expected to play today assuming his workout goes well, and #Bengals RB Joe Mixon (chest) had only minor soreness and is good to go. pic.twitter.com/PU8I4Wk13D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

Players out Sunday include Michael Thomas, Jared Cook, Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Tyrod Taylor, Budda Baker, Trai Turner, Bryan Bulaga, Chase Young, Steven Sims, Jamal Adams, Raheem Mostert, Jimmy Garoppolo, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, who was limited in practice with an ankle this week, is pushing to play today vs. the #Panthers, source said, but the plan is to workout pre-game to be sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

Falcons’ WR update for Monday Night’s game in Green Bay:



Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) both will be listed as questionable.



Russell Gage (concussion) is expected to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt, limited with a groin injury this week, is expected to play today vs. the #Cowboys, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

Broncos’ TE Noah Fant has a sprained ankle that is expected to sideline him for Denver’s next scheduled game against the Patriots, but he will he considered week to week, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

#Seahawks starting RB Chris Carson (MCL sprain) was listed as questionable, but he’s expected to face the #Dolphins today, source said. But RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) should be out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

49ers activated WR Deebo Samuel, promoted RB JaMycal Hasty to the active roster from the team’s practice squad and placed DL Dee Ford and TE Jordan Reed on the Injured Reserve List. They also activated CB Jamar Taylor and LB Joe Walker from the team’s practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

Washington WR Terry McLaurin (thigh) is listed as questionable, but he is expected to face the #Ravens, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon, added to the injury report Saturday with a chest injury that left him questionable, is expected to play Sunday vs. the Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

Colts activated tight end Trey Burton from the Injured Reserve list and placed wide receiver Michael Pittman on the Injured Reserve list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images