Julian Edelman Could’ve Chosen Better Slogan After Ugly Patriots Loss

Julian Edelman certainly had the right idea with his Instagram post Monday afternoon, but he probably should’ve gone back to the drawing board for the caption.

Edelman wrote “trust the process” in his first social media post since the New England Patriots’ ugly Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos. Of course, Edelman was referring to the Philadelphia 76ers, who used “Trust the process” as a rallying agree amid their infamous rebuild.

Take a look:

Two problems: 1.) “The Process” remains something neither the Sixers nor the NBA should be proud about and 2.) Philly hasn’t won anything since the process started.

(Not to get too hard on Edelman for a throwaway social media post.)

Far more concerning is how Edelman has looked this season. Both hobbled and unproductive, the veteran receiver looks like a player who very much is on his last legs.

He and the Patriots will look to get back on track next Sunday when they host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images