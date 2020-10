The New England Patriots might be 2-3, but Julian Edelman isn’t giving up just yet.

After all, this is the first time the Pats have had a losing record in October or later since 2002.

But Edelman still hasn’t lost faith in his team, taking to Instagram on Wednesday with an inspirational message as they prepare for Week 7.

“We can either stay here, or we can fight our way back into the light. One inch at a time.”

Good stuff.

The Patriots can get back to .500 with a win over the Niners on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images