Marlins Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 2 Online

The Atlanta Braves kept it rolling Tuesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

After notching a two-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card round, the Braves took Game 1 of their division series with the Miami Marlins. A six-run seventh inning powered Atlanta to victory over its NL East rival.

The sides will meet Wednesday for Game 2 of the best-of-seven set. Ian Anderson is set to start for the Braves opposite the Marlins’ Pablo Lopez.

Here’s how to watch Marlins vs. Braves Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2:08 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images