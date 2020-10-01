Marlins Vs. Cubs Live Stream: Watch NL Wild Card Series Game 2 Online

The Miami Marlins have been the surprise story of the 2020 Major League Baseball season, and they can keep the magic going Thursday afternoon.

After a victory in Game 1 of their National League Wild Card series with the Cubs, the Marlins are looking to close the door on the best-of-three series in Thursday’s Game 2 in Chicago.

The Cubs will send Yu Darvish to the mound in hopes of saving their season, while the Marlins will counter with Sixto Sanchez.

Here’s how to watch Marlins vs. Cubs Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 1, at 2:08 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: WatchESPN

