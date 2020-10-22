Michael Thomas Injury: Saints WR Hits Another Hurdle In Effort To Return

Michael Thomas has played in just one game this season, which was all the way back in Week 1.

The wait for his return might continue.

It’s been a bumpy campaign for the New Orleans Saints’ star wide receiver, who has been dealing with a high ankle sprain and also punched a teammate during practice in Week 5.

The Saints had their bye in Week 6, allowing many to think Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers might mark Thomas’ return.

That’s up in the air after he tweaked his hamstring, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

“Michael Thomas has been dealing with that high ankle sprain for over a month now, and now he’s dealing with a hamstring injury that I am told was suffered in practice,” Pelissero reported Thursday on “Good Morning Football.” “Now Thomas historically has been a fast healer, they will see how he feels here over the next couple of days and whether he has any chance to play in that game on Sunday against Carolina. It is one more hurdle for one of the NFL’s star receivers.”

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas tweaked a hamstring in practice — just the latest hurdle as he tries to get back on the field Sunday against the #Panthers. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/heGCYy8Ztl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2020

Thomas is arguably the top wideout in the game when healthy, and the 3-2 Saints certainly would benefit from his return.

