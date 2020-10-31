MLB Rumors: Cubs Will Consider Re-Signing Jon Lester After Declining Option

The Cubs declined Lester's $25 million option for 2021

Jon Lester’s run with the Chicago Cubs might not be over just yet.

The Cubs on Friday officially declined the veteran pitcher’s option for the 2021 season, which makes him a free agent.

Lester signed the seven-year deal prior to the 2015 season and has been one of Chicago’s more reliable pitchers in that run, helping guide the Cubs to a World Series victory in 2016.

But despite declining his $25 million option for next season, the Cubs have not ruled out trying to bring him back, according the MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Next year will be Lester’s age-37 season. He went 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA last season, and posted a 77-44 record with a 3.64 ERA in his six years with Chicago.

