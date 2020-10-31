John Ross Addresses Trade Rumors, Takes Apparent Shot At Bengals

Maybe Carlos Dunlap wasn’t the only person unhappy with their situation in Cincinnati.

For a while now, Bengals wide receiver John Ross has been named in trade rumors. The speedy wideout has yet to reach his full potential since Cincy exhausted the ninth overall pick on him in 2017, and while some of that certainly is due to injury problems, you also could argue he’s been in a bad situation.

In a since-deleted tweet, FOX 19’s Jeremy Rauch wrote: “Ross doesn’t show any confidence and has been left behind others in work ethic and preparation and the staff isn’t sure Ross ‘likes football.'”

Ross caught wind of it and responded (which is what prompted Rauch to ax his tweet).

It’s not a secret that i have requested a trade. Trade me if this how y’all feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when your not actually participating in it. Believe me, its not football that i don’t like. https://t.co/IlUg270jbI — Hank Moody (@WatchJRoss) October 30, 2020

The 24-year-old has played in just three games this season, posting a mere two receptions for 17 yards. He hasn’t played since Week 6.

