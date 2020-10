It’s difficult to remember the 2004 Boston Red Sox team without discussing Jason Varitek.

The longtime Red Sox catcher was one of the biggest leaders in the squad’s historic comeback, leading to being named captain in 2005.

From catching no-hitters to World Series clinchers, Varitek has seen it all. And he relived the 2004 World Series with NESN’s Tom Caron.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images