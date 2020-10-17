NFL Rumors: Patriots Place Three More Players On COVID List Ahead Of Broncos Game

Three more New England Patriots players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

The Patriots placed running back Sony Michel, right guard Shaq Mason and outside linebacker Derek Rivers on the list ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

This does not necessarily mean these three players tested positive for the coronavirus. Players can be placed on the COVID list if they have been in close contact with a player who tested positive.

Michel, Mason and Rivers join defensive tackle Byron Cowart and offensive lineman James Ferentz on the list. Quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad D-tackle Bill Murray were removed from the list and rejoined the team earlier this week.

Mason is the Patriots’ starting right guard. He missed New England’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a calf injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Rivers is a situational pass-rusher.

Michel is on injured reserve and already was ineligible to play against the Broncos.

To fill the vacancies on their 53-man roster, the Patriots called up wide receiver Isaiah Zuber, defensive tackle Nick Thurman and edge rusher Rashod Berry from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements and elevated offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Sunday’s game remains on as scheduled, per a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

