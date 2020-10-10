NHL Offseason Preview: Five Potential Trade Candidates Before 2020-21 Campaign

The NHL offseason began a little later than we’re used to, but it’s sure to be an entertaining one nonetheless.

With a slew of moves made Friday, including some by the Boston Bruins, we now turn our attention to potential trade candidates across the league.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild

Dumba is no stranger to the market and has been shopped by the Wild seemingly for a while. And according to The Athletic, general manager Bill Guerin “has not only gotten a lot of calls on Dumba this offseason, he has even actively shopped him.”

The defenseman has a $6 million cap hit and three years left on his deal. He has dealt with injuries the last season-plus, but when he’s healthy he’s certainly capable of being a game-changer. Plus, he’s only 26.

Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs

The goalie market is quite strong this offseason.

Andersen has been with Toronto for the past four seasons, but the Maple Leafs have been unsuccessful in the playoffs — going home early in each of the last four years.

Of course, the failures can’t solely be placed on the goalie, but maybe it would be worth it for Andersen (and the Leafs) to get a fresh start.

Kyle Dubas mentioned as recently as Oct. 5 that Andersen will be the starting goalie, but we all know a lot can change.

Kyle Dubas on Frederik Andersen: "As of this moment, yes, I expect him to be the starting goalie for our team."



Hints that he's unhappy about where the trade speculation originated and has addressed it directly with Andersen. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 5, 2020

Andersen has one year left on his contract and only is owed $1 million, so it might be easier to trade him to a team looking for a rental that could turn it into a longer-term contract.

Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning

Maybe this seems less likely after Tyler Johnson was placed on waivers Friday, but he has a 16-team no-trade list that may make moving him a little easier than someone who has a full no-movement clause.

And Tampa Bay has RFA’s to worry about in Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev.

Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils

Palmieri can score, there’s no denying that.

The winger has potted at least 20 goals every year since the 2015-16 season, including 30 during that campaign. Palmieri has one year left on his contract and only would be a $4.65 million cap hit.

The Devils aren’t Stanley Cup contenders, and it may be worth moving him for picks and/or prospects.

Tyler Bozak, St. Louis Blues

Bozak carries a $5 million cap hit for a Blues team that has roughly the same amount to work with in cap space.

St. Louis likely will need to move money if it wants to re-sign Alex Pietrangelo after inking Torey Krug, and Bozak has a 10-team no-movement clause. The 34-year-old still could provide an offensive boost at center on the second or third line for a team that needs his help.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images