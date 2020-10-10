Torey Krug Responds To Robert Thomas’ Funny Tweet Welcoming Him To Blues

It hasn’t taken long for Torey Krug and Robert Thomas to mend fences.

Of course, Thomas was on the receiving end of Krug’s monster hit in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. Krug, then of the Bruins, charged the length of the ice and absolutely flattened Thomas with an iconic hit.

Well, Krug now is a member of the Blues, and Thomas was quick to welcome him by poking fun at getting leveled.

Krug caught wind of the tweet Saturday morning, and he responded accordingly.

If there’s anyone who knows the edge Krug can bring to St. Louis, it’s Thomas … for obvious reasons.

