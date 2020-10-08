Tuukka Rask Trade Rumors: Bruins Goalie Addresses Speculation He’ll Be Moved

Tuukka Rask is happy where he is.

The Boston Bruins goalie on Thursday spoke publicly for the first time since leaving the NHL’s bubble in a conversation with The Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy at the Shawn Thornton Foundation’s Putts and Punches tournament in Middleton, Mass.

Since the offseason has ramped up and free agency has drawn near, Rask has been named in trade rumors. He has one more year left on his current contract.

Rask isn’t expecting to get dealt.

“I think Sweeney came out and said that’s not going to happen,” Rask told Conroy. “I don’t want to play for anybody else but the Bruins. …

“I don’t see any reason for that,” Rask later noted. “I’ve been here for a long time and the organization’s been so great for me. We’ve built our home in Boston and we call this home. So, yeah, I don’t want to play for anybody else. I think where my head’s at is focusing on next year and then hopefully a couple of more years after that and then pass the torch for the next guy after that. I want to help the organization as much as I can.”

Rask was a Vezina Trophy finalist this past season. He went 26-8-6 with a .929 save percentage.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images