NHL Rumors: Bruins Among Several Teams Interested In Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall is drawing plenty of attention from teams across the NHL as free agency begins.

And during an appearance Friday on NHL Network, TSN’s Elliotte Friedman reported the Boston Bruins are just one team with interest in the 28-year-old forward, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

This, of course, is just a report. The Bruins have remained relatively quiet during the hours of free agency and have yet to publicly indicate any interest in Hall.

Hall isn’t expected to make a decision about his future Friday either, according to TSN’s Jason Gregor.

Hall split his 2019-20 season between the New Jersey Devils and the Arizona Coyotes. He posted 52 points (16 goals and 36 assists) during the regular season and put up six points (two goals, four assists) in nine postseason games.