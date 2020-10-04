NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Latest Round Of COVID Tests Yields No Positives

Some good news for the New England Patriots the wake of quarterback Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test.

All Patriots players — excluding Newton, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday — have tested negative for the coronavirus for two consecutive days, according to a report Sunday morning from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

All New England tests taken again this morning, after the negative tests on Saturday, came back negative again for a second straight day, source tells ESPN.



Best-case scenario for the Patriots and the NFL so far. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

The Patriots were scheduled to visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but that game was postponed to Monday or Tuesday after Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu both returned positive tests. Both teams shut down their facilities Saturday and reportedly will not reopen them until Monday at the earliest.

If all Chiefs players also test negative Sunday, the game likely will be played Monday night, per Schefter’s report.

If Chiefs get same results on their tests today, the KC-NE game looks like it will he played Monday night. https://t.co/hPelNII1kj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

In that scenario, the Patriots likely would travel to Kansas City on Monday since their team facility currently is closed. That’s the current plan, per a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

During a Patriots' team meeting that started at 10am, the team was informed as of right now they will be playing their game against the Chiefs on Monday per sources. They were told they will fly tomorrow morning. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 4, 2020

The Patriots can fill Newton’s roster spot with another player until the QB returns. They currently have two open spots on their 53-man roster.

