Patriots Set To Return To Practice Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests

The New England Patriots will hit the practice field Saturday.

After positive COVID-19 tests to both quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Pats were forced to go completely virtual as the squad followed the NFL’s coronavirus policies.

New England hasn’t had another positive case since Gilmore’s and will return to practice Saturday ahead of the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images