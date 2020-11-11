2020 Masters Odds: How Augusta In November Affects Betting Selections

With the tournament being played in November, the ryegrass obviously is not afforded the same amount of time to mature and take hold, so the fairways and collection areas around the greens won’t be as manicured. They will be thinner and wispier and still have remnants of the Bermuda base. With thundershowers in the forecast, players will be hitting shots off wet, soft, possibly even muddy surfaces. But remember that while these conditions will generally be true, Augusta National has the most extensive, multimillion-dollar, underground course-maintenance system in the world and can tweak Mother Nature miraculously. So maybe we will get a product somewhere in between what we normally see in April and the soft, wet, immature fairways.

I believe you still have to handicap the Masters as you always would, focusing on the same areas. For me those are strokes gained off the tee, strokes gained: approach, par-5 scoring, scrambling and bogey avoidance. But I do believe with the November date, emphasis probably needs to be placed more on iron play — approach and scrambling. The shots around the greens will be a bit different, and players will need to adjust.

So much talk has been made about length off the tee, specifically Bryson DeChambeau. While I believe this gives DeChambeau an advantage and that length is always key at Augusta, iron play, wedge play and scrambling around the greens may be more important this week.

Experience always goes a long way at Augusta. It takes at least a few laps around this track before most players go on to win. Experience this year, with the different conditions, may be more important than ever. But don’t be surprised if some first-timers fare very well because they obviously don’t know the course any other way from what is right in front of them — a Masters in November, ushering in autumn.

Outright winner

(many numbers have changed since these wagers were placed)

Jon Rahm (15-1)

Dustin Johnson (20-1)

Patrick Cantlay (35-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (40-1)

Bubba Watson (45-1)

Adam Scott (45-1)

Scottie Scheffler (80-1)

Full Tournament Head to Head Match Ups

Bernhard Langer (-130) over Sung Kang

Lanto Griffin (-150) over Henrik Stenson

Jon Rahm (-135) over Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Kokrak (-140) over Gary Woodland

Lanto Griffin (+115) over Billy Horschel

