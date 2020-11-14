Augusta National Announces Prize Money Payout, Purse For 2020 Masters

It's the second-most lucrative PGA tournament of the year

With the pride and prestige that comes along with winning the Masters, the prize money is almost an afterthought.

But make no mistake about it, whoever takes home this year’s coveted green jacked or gets access to the Champions locker room at Augusta National will also eagerly claim their payout.

And on Saturday, the club announced just how much the winner of the 2020 tournament is set to earn.

Similar to 2019, the overall purse remains $11.5 million this year with the champion making $2,070,000. That makes it the second-highest pot of the year, behind just the 2020 U.S. Open which had a total pay out of $12.5 million with winner Bryson DeChambeau taking home $2,250,000 million.

Here’s the rest of the breakdown, via Golf Digest:

Win: $2,070,000

2: $1,242,000

3: $782,000

4: $552,000

5: $460,000

6: $414,000

7: $385,250

8: $356,500

9: $333,500

10: $310,500

11: $287,500

12: $264,500

13: $241,500

14: $218,500

15: $207,000

16: $195,500

17: $184,000

18: $172,500

19: $161,000

20: $149,500

21: $138,000

22: $128,800

23: $119,600

24: $110,400

25: $101,200

26: $92,000

27: $88,550

28: $85,100

29: $81,650

30: $78,200

31: $74,750

32: $71,300

33: $67,850

34: $64,975

35: $62,100

36: $59,225

37: $56,350

38: $54,050

39: $51,750

40: $49,450

41: $47,150

42: $44,850

43: $42,550

44: $40,250

45: $37,950

46: $35,650

47: $33,350

48: $31,510

49: $29,900

50: $28,980

Last place doesn’t seem all that bad.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images

