Augusta National Announces Prize Money Payout, Purse For 2020 Masters

With the pride and prestige that comes along with winning the Masters, the prize money is almost an afterthought.

But make no mistake about it, whoever takes home this year’s coveted green jacked or gets access to the Champions locker room at Augusta National will also eagerly claim their payout.

And on Saturday, the club announced just how much the winner of the 2020 tournament is set to earn.

Similar to 2019, the overall purse remains $11.5 million this year with the champion making $2,070,000. That makes it the second-highest pot of the year, behind just the 2020 U.S. Open which had a total pay out of $12.5 million with winner Bryson DeChambeau taking home $2,250,000 million.

Here’s the rest of the breakdown, via Golf Digest:

Win: $2,070,000

2: $1,242,000

3: $782,000

4: $552,000

5: $460,000

6: $414,000

7: $385,250

8: $356,500

9: $333,500

10: $310,500

11: $287,500

12: $264,500

13: $241,500

14: $218,500

15: $207,000

16: $195,500

17: $184,000

18: $172,500

19: $161,000

20: $149,500