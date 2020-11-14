Augusta National Announces Prize Money Payout, Purse For 2020 Masters

With the pride and prestige that comes along with winning the Masters, the prize money is almost an afterthought.
But make no mistake about it, whoever takes home this year’s coveted green jacked or gets access to the Champions locker room at Augusta National will also eagerly claim their payout.
And on Saturday, the club announced just how much the winner of the 2020 tournament is set to earn.
Similar to 2019, the overall purse remains $11.5 million this year with the champion making $2,070,000. That makes it the second-highest pot of the year, behind just the 2020 U.S. Open which had a total pay out of $12.5 million with winner Bryson DeChambeau taking home $2,250,000 million.
Here’s the rest of the breakdown, via Golf Digest:
Win: $2,070,000
2: $1,242,000
3: $782,000
4: $552,000
5: $460,000
6: $414,000
7: $385,250
8: $356,500
9: $333,500
10: $310,500
11: $287,500
12: $264,500
13: $241,500
14: $218,500
15: $207,000
16: $195,500
17: $184,000
18: $172,500
19: $161,000
20: $149,500
21: $138,000
22: $128,800
23: $119,600
24: $110,400
25: $101,200
26: $92,000
27: $88,550
28: $85,100
29: $81,650
30: $78,200
31: $74,750
32: $71,300
33: $67,850
34: $64,975
35: $62,100
36: $59,225
37: $56,350
38: $54,050
39: $51,750
40: $49,450
41: $47,150
42: $44,850
43: $42,550
44: $40,250
45: $37,950
46: $35,650
47: $33,350
48: $31,510
49: $29,900
50: $28,980
Last place doesn’t seem all that bad.