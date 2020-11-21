Gordon Hayward Sign And Trade Still Plausible Despite Reported Hornets Deal

When the Charlotte Hornets were initially named as a team that probably could sign Gordon Hayward outright, it was because no one suspected Hayward would get $30 million a year.

But indeed he did, as Hayward reportedly is leaving the Boston Celtics to sign a four-year, $120 million deal in Charlotte. Hayward still is a good player, but the dollar amount stunned many.

And while another common reaction was that the Celtics blew a deal with the Indiana Pacers that would’ve brought Myles Turner (at least) to Boston, a sign-and-trade still is realistic.

Charlotte out of nowhere for Hayward may still be a S&T because the Hornets only had about $19M in cap space. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 21, 2020

It’s unclear who the Hornets would shed, because there are few options. Nicolas Batum ($27.1 million), Terry Rozier ($18.9 million) and Cody Zeller ($15.4 million) are the only players on Charlotte’s roster right now that make over $10 million a year.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images