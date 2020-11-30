James White Shares Instagram After Two-Touchdown Game Against Cardinals

Entering Week 12, James White had yet to find the end zone in the 2020 NFL season.

That changed Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

White scored both of the New England Patriots’ touchdowns in their 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran running back put the Patriots on the board in the second quarter with a 7-yard run, and later scored a go-ahead, 1-yard punch in the third frame.

It’s been an emotional season for White, who lost his father in a car crash back in September. As such, his feeling of gratitude after his two-touchdown performance is easy to understand. The three-time Super Bowl champion expressed as much in a postgame Instagram, and his post elicited multiple responses from Patriots teammates.

Devin McCourty: “ELITE 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿”

Sony Michel: “🙏🏾”

Damien Harris: “Big bro🖤💪🏽”

Damiere Byrd: “🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Shaq Mason: “Yessssiirrr!!”

In typical Patriot fashion, White didn’t bask in the glory after standing out in a winning effort. In fact, the 28-year-old was hard on himself after the game due to his muffed blitz pick up in the opening quarter, which led to Cam Newton’s first interception of the contest. White shouldered the blame for the Cardinals’ first touchdown of the game.

White and the Patriots now sit at 5-6 on the season and their playoff hopes haven’t completely vanished just yet. New England will try to keep it rolling Sunday when it visits the 3-8 Los Angeles Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images