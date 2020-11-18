Julian Edelman Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Rare Update On Patriots Health

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is one of two players on New England’s injured reserve list eligible to return to practice and play this week.

Patriots rookie reserve offensive tackle Justin Herron (ankle) also can return to practice and play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Edelman underwent a procedure on his knee on Oct. 29 and was placed on IR on Halloween. Based on an update head coach Bill Belichick provided Wednesday, Edelman and Herron could be back in the mix soon.

“I think we’ll do what we would normally do in that situation, and that’s to work towards that goal but not start it until we’re sure the player is ready to start,” Belichick said Wednesday, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

If a player returns to practice, he is designated to return off of injured reserve, and his team has a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster.