Patriots Inactive List Reaction: Damien Harris Up, Isaiah Ford Debuts

— Jarrett Stidham will continue to back up Cam Newton at quarterback.

— James White and Rex Burkhead are active behind Harris at running back.

— Ryan Izzo and fullback Jakob Johnson are the only players available to play tight end. Thomas was not expected to play after being unable to practice this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

— It’s unclear who will start at right tackle between Mike Onwenu and Jermaine Eluemunor, who is returning off of injured reserve. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Joe Thuney, center David Andrews and right guard Shaq Mason are set in stone on the offensive line. Center James Ferentz and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham also are active.

— Terez Hall, who was elevated off of the practice squad Saturday, could start for Bentley again this week. Rookies Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Cassh Maluia also are active.

— Mack, acquired off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans last week, won’t make his Patriots debut, but wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who was added from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline, is active for the first time. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry also is returning off of a concussion.

— Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy is returning despite knee, elbow and shoulder injuries. He’ll be joined in the defensive tackle rotation by Adam Butler, Carl Davis and Byron Cowart.

— Gilmore will miss his third straight game. The Patriots have cornerbacks JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant and Justin Bethel and safeties Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Terrence Brooks and Cody Davis available in the secondary.

— Here are the Ravens’ inactives:

Inactives for tonight vs. the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/ZrulThWmDs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 15, 2020

