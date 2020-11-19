LaMelo Ball To Hornets Has Twitter Making LaVar Ball-Michael Jordan Joke

LaMelo Ball is headed to the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets.
It means his father, LaVar Ball, likely will come into close contact with the NBA legend, who he claimed he would’ve beat one-on-one.
Those were the comments from the loudmouth father back in 2017, remember? It seems Twitter hasn’t forgotten.
So, following the Hornets drafting the youngest of the three Ball sons No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday, many took to social media clamoring for the long-awaited one-on-one matchup.
And then there were those who are just excited to see how Ball and Jordan will work, in general.
Yeah, this is going to be fun.