LaMelo Ball To Hornets Has Twitter Making LaVar Ball-Michael Jordan Joke

Remember when LaVar Ball said he could've beat the GOAT?

LaMelo Ball is headed to the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets.

It means his father, LaVar Ball, likely will come into close contact with the NBA legend, who he claimed he would’ve beat one-on-one.

Those were the comments from the loudmouth father back in 2017, remember? It seems Twitter hasn’t forgotten.

So, following the Hornets drafting the youngest of the three Ball sons No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday, many took to social media clamoring for the long-awaited one-on-one matchup.

And then there were those who are just excited to see how Ball and Jordan will work, in general.

Yeah, this is going to be fun.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

