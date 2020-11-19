LaMelo Ball To Hornets Has Twitter Making LaVar Ball-Michael Jordan Joke

LaMelo Ball is headed to the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets.

It means his father, LaVar Ball, likely will come into close contact with the NBA legend, who he claimed he would’ve beat one-on-one.

Those were the comments from the loudmouth father back in 2017, remember? It seems Twitter hasn’t forgotten.

So, following the Hornets drafting the youngest of the three Ball sons No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday, many took to social media clamoring for the long-awaited one-on-one matchup.

LaMelo Ball to Charlotte which means we should be able to finally settle the "debate" on who would win a game of one-on-one between Michael Jordan and LaVar Ball. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 19, 2020

Now LaVar Ball and Michael Jordan can play one-on-one. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) November 19, 2020

LaMelo Ball gets drafted 3rd by @hornets & we may FINALLY get the much anticipated LaVar Ball vs Michael Jordan 1 on 1 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9b4Be4GXnR — Highlight Hoops 24/7 (@HLHoops247) November 19, 2020

Michael Jordan remembering that Lavar Ball said he can beat him one on one after drafting LaMelo: pic.twitter.com/ismz4KJ6TI — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) November 19, 2020

LaVar Ball: "Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one"



Michael Jordan during the draft: pic.twitter.com/8JSglaCotp — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 19, 2020

And then there were those who are just excited to see how Ball and Jordan will work, in general.

Can’t wait until LaVar Ball gives Michael Jordan some helpful basketball tips. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) November 19, 2020

There needs to be cameras around when LaVar Ball and Michael Jordan meet. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) November 19, 2020

Can’t wait to see Lavar Ball and Michael Jordan arguing beside the hornets bench while LaMelo drops 40 and they get blown out by 25 — TheMaseSpace (@TheMaseSpaceYT) November 19, 2020

Michael Jordan when he meets Lavar Ball for the first time pic.twitter.com/VazBRSGH1S — Adam (@Scallah52) November 19, 2020

Yeah, this is going to be fun.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images