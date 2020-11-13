Marlins Make History By Hiring Kim Ng, First Woman To Be Named GM

The Marlins made history in a big way Friday morning.

Miami announced it hired Kim Ng on Friday as its new general manager. Ng, whose résumé speaks for itself, became the first woman in Major League Baseball history to be named GM. She’s also the first woman to hold this position in any major North American sport.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

Ng was working as MLB’s vice president of baseball operations since 2011. Before that, though, she held positions in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, and was the assistant GM of the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

It only was a matter of time before Ng, a candidate long viewed as the top person to take over a team one day, was hired as a general manager.

