Warriors Plan To Spend $30M To Allow Fans At Home Games Next Season

The Warriors want to have fans in the stands next season regardless of the status of COVID-19.

And it appears Golden State is going to do whatever it takes to do so.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, team owner Joe Lacob said he wants Chase Center to operate at 50 percent capacity when the 2020-21 season begins Dec. 22. The proposal, known as “Operation DubNation,” entails paying $30 million to ensure fans, players and arena staff to undergo rapid testing for the coronavirus. Masks also will be required and social distancing will happen.

Lacob told Shelburne not having fans will do “serious financial damage to a lot of people.”

“You cannot sustain this league with no fans. You can do it for a year. We’ll all get by for a year,” Lacob said. “But suppose we’re in this situation next year. Now we’re talking some serious, serious financial damage to a lot of people.

“I want people to understand this is not the Warriors just trying to make more money,” Lacob added. “Yes, we’re trying to get fans and get revenue, but I’m trying to set a standard. I’m trying to show the world how this can be done, safely.”

No one knows how COVID will look come December and beyond. But it’s clear the Warriors want to safely gets into Chase Center so they can enjoy a basketball game in person — something they haven’t been able to do since March.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images