Mets Sign Former Red Sox Infielder José Peraza To Minor-League Deal

José Peraza is headed back to the National League.

The infielder signed with the New York Mets on a minor-league deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Peraza was on the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day roster to begin the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season, but never could find a groove.

He played in 34 games for Boston before being optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sept. 10. Peraza was outrighted from the 40-man roster at the end of the campaign and went to free agency.

The Mets will be Peraza’s fifth team since 2015.

