MLB Writer Picks Alex Verdugo’s Big Game As Red Sox’s ‘Great Moment’ In 2020

Those who followed the 2020 Boston Red Sox closely might not forget the night Alex Verdugo found his groove.

ESPN’s Sam Miller named the Red Sox right fielder breakout performance Aug. 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays as Boston’s “great moment” for the 2020 season Thursday. Verdugo fueled Boston’s 5-3 win over Toronto by hitting two home runs, including an eighth-inning blast that helped keep the game out of reach.

“He was actually really good, and might be Boston’s best player,” Miller wrote.

Verdugo hit .308 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 2020, with his performances representing a bright spot in an otherwise down year for the Red Sox.

