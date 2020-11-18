NFL Odds: Here Are Three Underdogs To Bet On In Week 11 Of Season

It’s kind of tough to believe, but we’re closing in on the home stretch of the 2020 NFL season.

Week 11 of the campaign is upon us, and the number of matchups with playoff implications is starting to grow on a weekly basis. This often is the point of the season when the league’s top teams strengthen their position as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

But we’re focusing on the underdogs here, and a few teams not favored this week actually might be decent bets. Here are three Week 11 ‘dogs to consider putting money on.

(All lines are provided by consensus data.)

(+5) Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Under normal circumstances, we’d advise you to roll with the Saints in this one. New Orleans hasn’t suffered a straight-up loss since September, and it dismantled the high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 35 points just two weeks ago.

The Saints will look a bit different Sunday, however.

Jameis Winston will be under center for New Orleans as Drew Brees deals with multiple injuries. Winston didn’t do much in relief of Brees last week, completing 6 of 10 pass attempts for 63 yards with no touchdowns nor interceptions.

But in his first starting spot with the Saints, we’re expecting to see the Jameis we’ve grown accustomed to: The signal-caller who has a propensity to turn the ball over, especially in crucial situations. Not to mention, the Falcons are 3-1 against the spread on the road this season and will be fresh off a bye as they roll into Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

(+6.5) Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. The Titans suffered a 17-point defeat in Nashville at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, while the Ravens stumbled against the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

Baltimore’s weakness is starting to become fairly apparent: its offense sputters when the running game isn’t successful. The Patriots entered Week 10 featuring one of the league’s worst run defenses, but it managed to stymy Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Co. We imagine Mike Vrabel, a former player of Bill Belichick, was taking notes.

The Titans also should enter this contest with confidence. They embarrassed the top-seeded Ravens in the divisional round last season at M&T Bank Stadium. In hopes of staying in the thick of the AFC South race, we believe Tennessee will play with its hair on fire while Baltimore’s struggles mount.

(+2) Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts

The Colts made life awfully difficult for Ryan Tannehill last week, but keeping Aaron Rodgers at bay will be a much greater challenge.

Something will have to give Sunday. Indianapolis currently is allowing the second-fewest passing yards per game, while Rodgers has thrown for multiple scores and at least 280 yards in each of his last four contests.

We’ll give the edge to Rodgers and Co. here. The Packers are 2-0 ATS as an underdog this season, and the Colts could fall victim to looking ahead to their critical Week 12 tilt with the rival Titans. Green Bay is in need of a statement win after stumbling over the Minnesota Vikings and barely edging out the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent weeks, and we believe the Pack will rack it up Sunday.

