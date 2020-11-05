Packers-49ers Betting Preview: Odds, Trends, Pick For Thursday Night Game

Well, this isn’t how they planned it to go.

Week 9 begins with “Thursday Night Football” in what should be a must-see rematch of the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. With this being 2020, of course, we can’t have nice things.

The Packers and 49ers apparently will play, but both teams will do so severely shorthanded. Green Bay will be without just about all of its running backs due to injury and COVID-19. Their issues pale in comparison to the 49ers, who will be without just about all of their top offensive players, including Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Here’s a betting preview for Thursday night’s Packers-49ers game.

(-7.5) Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Total: 48.5

PROPS

First-half line, total

Green Bay -4.5, 23.5

First touchdown scorer

Aaron Jones +475

Davante Adams +550

Tyler Ervin +800

JaMycal Hasty +950

Jerick McKinnon +1050

Passing yards

Aaron Rodgers over/under 285.5 yards

Nick Mullens over/under 226.5 yards

Rushing yards

Tyler Ervin over/under 50.5 yards

JaMycal Hasty over/under 72.5 yards

Jerick McKinnon over/under 27.5 yards

Receiving yards

Davante Adams over/under 88.5 yards

Tyler Ervin over/under 48.5 yards

Jerick McKinnon over/under 19.5 yards

PICK

Packers -7.5

If Green Bay hadn’t gotten its head kicked in — twice — at Levis Stadium last season, this would seem like a no-brainer. Given the 49ers’ rash of injuries, the Packers easily have the two best players on the field, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. The Packers might even get Allen Lazard back in the mix, too.

Given how often San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has taken Green Bay defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s lunch money in the last year, it’s possible Shanahan improbably schemes up a win. But at a certain point, the loss of talent is too much for even the best coach to make up for, and it sure feels like we’re dealing with that here.

