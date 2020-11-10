Red Sox Recreate Epic Photo Of Alex Cora Walking To Fenway On Hiring Day

It’s Alex Cora day at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday will formally reintroduce Cora as the organization’s manager. Cora, who departed the organization last spring and served a season-long suspension for his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, was hired last week, a little over a month after Boston parted ways with Ron Roenicke.

Fans might recall a particularly awesome photo the Red Sox shared when they introduced Cora as their manager in 2018. Well, the photo was recreated Tuesday morning in epic fashion.

Take a look:

Good stuff.

Boston will held a press conference to reintroduce Cora at 1:30 p.m. ET. That press conference can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN.com.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images