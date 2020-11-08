Should Celtics Consider This Hypothetical Trade For CJ McCollum?

We’re in the middle of the NBA offseason, so why not help kill time by issuing and breaking down some hypothetical deals?

Channing Frye got in on the fun during a recent episode of the “Talkin’ Blazers” podcast. The former forward floated a scenario in which star guard CJ McCollum lands in Boston.

“If you want CJ McCollum and somebody, you’d have to give me Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart,” Frye said, as transcribed by Celtics Wire. “That’s what I see CJ’s value as.”

It should be noted Frye wasn’t reporting the Trail Blazers are shopping McCollum nor was he suggesting the franchise look into it. The 2016 NBA champion seemingly was evaluating what it might take for Portland to part ways with the 29-year-old.

It’s tough to imagine the Celtics would be interested in this hypothetical trade, however. Brown displayed noticeable growth last season, and one could argue he’s yet to even scratch the surface of his potential. Brown also is five years younger than McCollum, and considering the latter’s defensive limitations, the California product arguably is the better two-way player.

Not to mention, Smart is the defensive heart of the Celtics, and made his second All-Defensive team this year.

Boston as a team likely wouldn’t see significant improvement via the addition of McCollum at the expense of Brown and Smart either. The C’s have far more pressing needs in the frontcourt. So while McCollum and Jayson Tatum would make for an exciting tandem, the price tag Frye issued probably is too steep.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images