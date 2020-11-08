Jimmie Johnson Offers Heartfelt Reaction After Final NASCAR Cup Series Event

Jimmie Johnson has crossed his final finish line.

The Hendrick Motorsports veteran made his last NASCAR Cup Series start as a full-time driver during Sunday’s Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway. His No. 48 Chevrolet concluded with a fifth-place finish.

“My heart is full. I’m just so happy to have this wonderful career and so many people behind me,” Johnson said after Sunday’s race. “This has just been quite a journey for all of us. My heart is full. I’m very thankful for today. Had a great run on the track, and just can’t go without congratulating Chase Elliot, Hendrick Motor Sports on another championship.”

Johnson concluded as a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

“It’s been a great run,” Johnson added. “I’ve had 19 years in the Cup Series, two years in the Xfinity Series. I’ve met so many wonderful people, worked for great people, worked with great people. I’ve learned so many lessons inside and out of the car. And I’m full. This has been a great journey. I’m ready to spend my time a little differently instead of 38 weeks a year being on the road racing in the Cup Series. I’m just ready for it. And very full, and happy.”

"This has been a great journey." @JimmieJohnson reflects on an incredible NASCAR career following today's race at @phoenixraceway. pic.twitter.com/Cw5FWuH9Vt — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 8, 2020

Johnson, who’s hat read “One Final Time,” posted a pretty awesome tweet Sunday prior to the race, as well.

19 years… It’s been an incredible journey, and one that I could’ve never dreamed of. I get to go out on my terms, with the support of my family and friends and for that, I am grateful and fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/JZ5C3tywn4 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 8, 2020

Johnson announced last November this season would be his last full-time campaign. Johnson does, however, plan to compete in select IndyCar races next year and has left the door open on one-time NASCAR events.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images