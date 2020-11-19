Tedy Bruschi Not Ruling Out ‘Difficult’ Task Of Patriots Making Playoffs

No, the New England Patriots are not mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

But a few things have to go their way in order to get in, and it begins with them continuing to rattle off wins.

The Pats enter Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans having won each of their last two games, including an impressive victory over the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday.

And while former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi thinks it’ll be a real challenge for New England to get into the postseason, he’s not quite ready to rule it out yet.

“It’s still there for them, I still think it’s going to be very difficult to do,” Bruschi said Wednesday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” via WEEI.com. “It’s strange just because they lose the games they are supposed to win like vs. Denver, and they win the games (they are not supposed to). So, do you think they will beat the Texans? Absolutely. But is it possible that they will lose? Yes. I think you have to look at both sides of the coin going forward.

“I think Cam (Newton) is a huge piece. I think the offensive line is a huge piece that stays negative in results for one, and then keeps playing the way that they are playing. It can go a varied amount of ways in my opinion. They could not make the playoffs, absolutely. They can based on how they played against the Ravens.”

Indeed, the Patriots have their work cut out for them. But if nothing else, things are trending in the right direction.

