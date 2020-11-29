Tyreek Hill Fantasy Stats: Thoughts And Prayers To Those Facing Chiefs WR

Tyreek Hill had a career game Sunday … through 13 minutes and 28 seconds of football.

The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the best quarters in NFL history against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hill caught seven passes from Patrick Mahomes for a mind-numbing 203 yards. That’s the most receiving yards in any quarter since Buffalo’s Lee Evans racked up 205 receiving yards in a game back in 2006.

Tyreek Hill has 7 receptions, 203 rec yards & 2 rec TD in the 1st quarter against the Buccaneers



Hill is the 3rd player (Qadry Ismail & Lee Evans) in the last 30 seasons with 200+ rec yds in a quarter & the first to do so while catching 7+ passes — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 29, 2020

Of those seven catches, two went for long touchdowns, the first being a 75-yard bomb and the second a 44-yard pitch-and-catch culminating with Hill back-flipping into the end zone.

To say speed kills would be an understatement.

Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill (75-yard TD)



Hill reached a top speed of 14.40 MPH within 1-second of the snap, 5th-fastest on a go route this season. Hill is responsible for 3 of the top 5 fastest speeds off the line of scrimmage on go routes this season.#KCvsTB | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ZCCnSzhbyG — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 29, 2020

Pull out your calculators real quick, and you’ll eventually come up with 39 first-quarter fantasy points in PPR leagues.

As of this writing — still very early in the Chiefs-Bucs game — Hill still had some work to do to rewrite the fantasy football record books. According to a deep dive by Sporting News, Jerry Rice holds the all-time record for fantasy points in a game for receivers. The greatest of all time pulled 13 catches, five of which were touchdowns, while racking up 225 yards in a game in 1990.

