Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Preseason Game Online

After a 78-day break, the Celtics will be back in action Tuesday night.

Boston will be in Philadelphia for a preseason battle against the Atlantic Division rival 76ers. This will mark the first of two tune-up games for the C’s before they open their season Dec. 23.

The Celtics and 76ers last met in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Boston made quick work of Philly in a four-game sweep.

Here’s how to watch the Celtics-76ers preseason game online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, NBC Sports Boston

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT | NBC Sports Boston

