Could Dak Prescott Join Patriots In Offseason? Peter King Evaluates Likelihood

Given the way the current season has transpired, it would not be at all shocking if the Patriots made a change at quarterback over the offseason.

The impending free-agent class of signal-callers isn’t spectacular, but there is one clear crown jewel among the field.

Dak Prescott, who’s signed under the terms of the franchise tag this season, is bound for the open market. It’s long been assumed Prescott will stay in Dallas long term, but perhaps the 27-year-old’s serious leg injury has altered the situation. And who knows, maybe Prescott could be interested in a change of scenery given how poorly the Cowboys have played in his absence.

Patriots fans probably shouldn’t even entertain the idea of Prescott ending up in New England, however. Longtime NFL writer Peter King can’t see Bill Belichick being open to meeting Prescott’s financial demands.

“I mean, I’m sure Bill Belichick would love to have Dak Prescott,” King said Friday on NBC Sports. “But I don’t think Bill Belichick — in a year when the cap is going for $198 (million) to $175 (million) — I don’t think he would want Dak Prescott at $38 (million) or $40 million a year on average. It’s just not a good play when you’re trying to rebuild your team long term, in my opinion.”

King probably is right. If the Patriots do move on from Cam Newton, the most likely replacements seem to be either Jarrett Stidham or another veteran stop-gap option. New England will have some salary cap flexibility this spring, but quarterback is just one of many roster issues the franchise needs to address.

The Patriots dropped to 6-7 on the campaign Thursday night with an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Rams. They’ll return to game action next Sunday when they visit the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.

