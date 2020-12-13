Bill Cowher Kinda-Sorta-Not-Really Refutes Jets Coaching Speculation

Jets fans probably should give up on the Bill Cowher dream.

… Or should they?

Boomer Esiason, a friend of Cowher as well as a colleague at CBS, recently indicated the 63-year-old might be interested in returning to the NFL to coach the Jets. Of course, New York currently is coached by Adam Gase, who reportedly is on the hot seat.

Speaking recently with ESPN reporter Rich Cimini, Cowher attempted to refute speculation of his interest in the Jets. However, his words seemingly left a door to New York slightly ajar.

“I have no interest in coaching,” Cowher said during a phone interview with Cimini. “I have too much respect for the coaching profession to talk about a job that isn’t open. From that perspective, any job that is open, I have no interest in coaching.”

#Jets insider: Caught up with Bill Cowher, who addresses coaching rumors … More on the Williams blitz debacle … More Ty Johnson, please … Jamal vs Jets. https://t.co/CocWSV4AKL — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 13, 2020

Make of that what you will.

Cowher served as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1992 through 2006, winning one Super Bowl. He hasn’t coached in the NFL since and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images