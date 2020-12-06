PFF Believes Patriots Will Sign This Veteran Quarterback In Free Agency

Following Tom Brady’s departure, the Patriots decided to turn to a veteran quarterback as opposed to Jarrett Stidham or another young, inexperienced signal-caller.

Pro Football Focus believes New England could follow a similar course of action over the offseason.

The Patriots’ future at quarterback is uncertain. Cam Newton currently is on a one-year deal, and there’s been no indication the franchise is prepared to hand over the keys to Stidham. In turn, New England could be in the market for a QB following the current campaign, whether it be via free agency or a trade.

Who could the Patriots potentially pursue? Perhaps Ryan Fitzpatrick, who PFF believes will sign a one-year, $10 million deal with New England in free agency.

Fitzpatrick has started seven games this season for the Miami Dolphins, who now are rolling with rookie Tua Tagovailoa under center. The 38-year-old currently owns a so-so 2020 stat line, throwing for 1,909 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.