PFF Believes Patriots Will Sign This Veteran Quarterback In Free Agency

Following Tom Brady’s departure, the Patriots decided to turn to a veteran quarterback as opposed to Jarrett Stidham or another young, inexperienced signal-caller.
Pro Football Focus believes New England could follow a similar course of action over the offseason.
The Patriots’ future at quarterback is uncertain. Cam Newton currently is on a one-year deal, and there’s been no indication the franchise is prepared to hand over the keys to Stidham. In turn, New England could be in the market for a QB following the current campaign, whether it be via free agency or a trade.
Who could the Patriots potentially pursue? Perhaps Ryan Fitzpatrick, who PFF believes will sign a one-year, $10 million deal with New England in free agency.
Fitzpatrick has started seven games this season for the Miami Dolphins, who now are rolling with rookie Tua Tagovailoa under center. The 38-year-old currently owns a so-so 2020 stat line, throwing for 1,909 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The Patriots adding Fitzpatrick would make some sense if they’re not crazy about any of the quarterbacks they’d be in position to draft next year or if they’re not looking to spend much on the position. That said, the Harvard product can be pretty reckless with the football, and turnovers are a cardinal sin in Foxboro.
At this point, there’s nothing overly redeeming about Fitzpatrick. If the Patriots are open to taking him on, why not give Stidham a shot and actually see what you have in the 2019 fourth-rounder? If the 24-year-old proves to be a total disaster, New England theoretically could be in position to draft its next franchise QB in 2022.
The current campaign has been a grind for the Patriots with a seemingly healthy Newton under center. Fitzpatrick, who will turn 39 next November, hasn’t done much of late to suggest he’d be an upgrade.