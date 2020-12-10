Why NFL Analyst Believes Dak Prescott Should Want To Leave Cowboys

Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury seemingly cast some doubt over whether the Cowboys would want to re-sign the star quarterback over the offseason, especially when you consider his likely price tag.

But perhaps Prescott should consider whether he wants to continue his NFL career in Dallas.

Prescott, who’s signed under the terms of the franchise tag this season, was on pace for a career campaign before he went down. As we have learned over the eight weeks since the injury, the two-time Pro Bowl selection being under center might have been the only way the Cowboys stayed competitive this season.

Given these struggles, and the uncertainty of a quick turnaround, Marcus Spears, who played in Dallas for eight seasons, believes Prescott should seek out a new home.

“Dak Prescott should want out of Dallas,” Spears said Wednesday on ESPN’s “NFL Live.” “I’ve been holding out in saying that. I’ve been thinking about, well, they did offer him a contract and all of that. Dak Prescott should want to find a new spot to play football.

“Not only the disrespectful nature of what’s been transpiring but what about this franchise tells you they’re going to go in the right direction in the next two years? Like, how long does Dak Prescott want to be subjected to being in this position? First of all, you got a quarterback that we all see now, worldwide, that was the only living pulse you had as a football team before he got injured. The biggest indictment is you don’t have a choice now but to look like you look. So, Dak should want to go somewhere else.”

It would be smart of Prescott to do his due diligence before signing with the Cowboys, or any other team, long term. But the 27-year-old likely would be hard-pressed to find a better offensive supporting cast than the one he has in Dallas. Not to mention, the NFC East probably will stay wide open for years to come.

Stranger things have happened, but Prescott sticking with America’s Team seems like the most probable outcome of the signal-caller’s offseason decision.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images